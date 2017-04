Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE COUNTY, Iowa -- The Department of Corrections is making changes after finding drugs at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

The department is only saying the drugs--known as K-2--were identified within the institution. There is no word on how many times the drugs were found or in what amounts.

The department also says it is changing mail procedures to better intercept contraband and visitors at the jail will be more thoroughly searched.

