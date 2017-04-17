× Former Urbandale School Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

URBANDALE, Iowa — A former Urbandale school employee is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography.

Police arrested 28-year-old Justin Chugg on Monday morning.

The Urbandale school district says Chugg resigned in November of 2016 after being questioned by administrators about teenagers possibly drinking alcohol at his home.

Prior to his resignation, Chugg worked with children in kindergarten through fifth grade as an Adventuretime Team Leader for an after-school program. The district also says there were no concerns related to child pornography during Chugg’s time with the school and that law enforcement stated there were no local victims in this case.