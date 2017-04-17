Johnston freshman Maya McDermott scored all four Dragon goals as Johnston beat Ankeny in girls soccer, 4-2.
Freshman Scores Four as Johnston Rolls
Buzzer Beater! Freshman McDermott Hits Prayer from 3 to Help Johnston Advance to State
Johnston Rides McDermott Hook Shot to State
Johnston Police Still On Scene of Homicide Investigation, Asking For Help Finding Person of Interest
Woman Killed at Johnston Apartment Complex, Police Searching for Person of Interest
Johnston Community Has ‘Coffee With a Cop’
Johnston Teacher Placed on Leave Amidst Police Investigation
Metro Mayor Runs More Than 300 Miles to Help Food Pantry
Johnston High School Teacher Turns Himself In, Facing Sex Abuse Charge
Anonymous Donor Pays School Lunch Bills for Nearly 150 Students
Johnston to Install Taller Stop Signs Near Schools
Wallace Elementary Students Raise $914 for Johnston Partnership
Johnston Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody at Canadian Border
Johnston Homicide Suspect Makes First Court Appearance in Minnesota