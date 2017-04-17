High School Sweethearts Face Cancer Diagnosis Months After Wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- What one Iowan thought was the flu turned out to be something much more serious.

Amanda Gilbert from our sister station KWWL has the story of high school sweethearts who are now facing unexpected circumstances.

After a beautiful wedding, newlyweds Jordan and Emily Allen are struggling with some difficult news.

"You don't expect the sickness part of 'sickness and health' to happen, you know, six months in."

Jordan went to the doctor with a fever and body aches, and just 48 hours later found his condition was worse than he imagined.

"It's stage 4 T-Cell Anaplastic Lymphoma. It had gotten into my bones, it's in pretty much my entire spine, pretty much my entire torso is covered," he said.

"Now it's this big life-changing thing when it just kind of started with general fever and body aches," said Emily.

All of this just months after Jordan and Emily got married.

"We don't have a house yet, we haven't thought about kids quite yet, we haven't done anything. And there's this giant setback," said Jordan.

The Waterloo family now has a message for others.

"If your body's being weird, just make sure you get it checked out, and it's better to be, you know, a little over-cautious and catch it early than say, 'oh, it's just a fever,'" said Emily.

Jordan added, "just one of those cases where it hits you out of nowhere and it's there. You gotta listen to what your body tells ya."

"It's crazy how one week can change the rest of your life."

Family members say they're optimistic because lymphoma is one of the most treatable forms of cancer.

Video courtesy of KWWL.