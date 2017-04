× How Much Sleep Technology Could be Costing Children

UNITED STATES — Babies and toddlers who spend more time using touchscreens may be getting less sleep.

According to a study of more than 700 families in the U.K., 75% of parents reported their kids use an iPad or smartphone each day.

However, experts found every hour of use means 15 fewer minutes of sleep. Experts also say it may be replacing sleep time or making it harder with stimulating content.