In Wake of Cedar Bridge Burning, Plans in the Works to Rebuild Once Again

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- Police in Madison County are searching for an arsonist who they say torched the Cedar Bridge this weekend.

The original Cedar Bridge was also destroyed by an arsonist in 2002 and replaced in 2003.

On Monday evening, Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini learned stakeholders met and decided to rebuild the bridge again. Brenda Hollingsworth with Madison County says an engineer is working to calculate how much the project will cost. In 2003, it was a hefty half million dollars to rebuild.

As people in Madison County look forward to having a new bridge, police are looking into whether there was surveillance footage that could help lead them to whoever is responsible.