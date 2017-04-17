× Johnston Homicide Suspect Makes First Court Appearance in Minnesota

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The suspect in a recent Johnston homicide has made his first court appearance in Minnesota.

The Johnston Police Department says Abraham Roberts, 38, is being held on material witness and fugitive from justice charges in the Koochiching County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Sunday night, Roberts was detained at the U.S. border trying to cross into Canada. He was stopped by U.S. Customs, and an extradition hearing is now pending. Extradition may take place later this week.

Roberts is accused of killing his 34-year-old girlfriend Agnes Yarlee on Saturday in their Johnston apartment. The pair have children together.