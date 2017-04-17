× Metallica Coming to the Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — There will be a different kind of metal on the track at the Iowa Speedway in June.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Metallica announced today they are heading to Newton on June 9th. The San Francisco based heavy metal group launches it’s “Worldwired” tour next month. The Iowa Speedway show will be the 9th stop of that tour.

The show will be a special fundraiser for “The Native Fund.” The charity founded by Iowa actor Ashton Kutcher and former Hawkeye and Indianapolis Colt Dallas Clark encourages Iowans to help Iowans in their time of needs.

A pre-sale for the June 9th show begins on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday, April 19th at 11am Central.