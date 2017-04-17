Police Investigating Second Des Moines Drive-By Shooting in One Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday evening in Des Moines.

At approximately 5:15, police received an initial report of someone in a car firing at another vehicle near 2nd and University. A few minutes later, one person arrived at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say two cars pulled up next to each other at a stoplight and began firing into each other's cars. The suspect vehicle then took off heading northbound on 2nd Avenue.

Police found shell casings from at least two guns at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released, but officials do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Earlier in the day, a drive-by shooting was reported near 38th Street and Aurora Avenue.