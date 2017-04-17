× Polk County Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help to Find Missing Woman

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing person.

Karen Kimberly Pickering was reported missing early in the morning on Saturday, April 15th from a home in Bondurant where she had been staying.

Authorities say she is possibly driving a 2015 Chrysler 200cc with license plate “IW604”.

Anyone with information on Karen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at (515) 286-3333 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400.