IOWA — MidAmerican Energy is experiencing a power outage affecting nearly 9,000 customers in Iowa.

On Monday night, MidAmerican posted a tweet saying 8,800 people in the Ankeny and Polk City area are without power. Crews are on their way to try and resolve the issue.

UPDATE: we have a substation outage affecting approximately 8,800 customers in the Ankeny/Polk City area. Crews are en route. — MidAmerican Energy (@MidAm_EnergyCo) April 18, 2017

There is no word yet on what caused the outage.

For more information, check the MidAmerican website.