× Reward Offered for Information in Iowa City Home Invasion, Sexual Assault Investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault.

Officials say it took place early Saturday morning at a home in the Grant Wood Neighborhood. The female victim was the only one home at the time.

Police say it appears to be a random attack and are encouraging everyone in the neighborhood to remain vigilant. They are also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.