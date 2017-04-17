Self-Defense Class Teaches Everyday Tactics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There are several self-defense classes in and around Des Moines that will teach you everyday tactics for getting out of tough situations.

When the weather warms up, the crime rate also tends to go up.

A study from Iowa State University states, “There are about 2.6 percent more murders ad assaults in the United States during the summer than other seasons of the year; hot summers produce a bigger increase in violence than cooler summers.”

The West Des Moines Police Department is providing a class called Rape Aggression Defense Systems and it’s specifically for women to teach them how to get away from attackers.

“The R.A.D. Systems is a comprehensive course for women that begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, while progressing on to the basics of hands-on defense training,” according to a news release from the department.

The $25 class has four parts and begins on Monday, April 17.

“Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten,” according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

But it is just as important for men and children to know how to defend themselves as well.

C.O.B.R.A. Self Defense Systems is another program available in Des Moines and provides year round training for all genders and ages.

“We all buy insurance policies for our phones and our cars, but we hardly ever insure ourselves, which is our most important asset. And self-defense gives us that insurance policy if violent crime happens to us, we have a better chance of surviving,” C.O.B.R.A. Instructor Amy Ratekin said.

One move Ratekin teaches is how to get out of a bear hug by pulling on one of the attackers fingers with one hand and then getting the other hand up behind their arms and pushing at the same time.