Urbandale Drowning Victim's Name Released

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale Police say they’ve identified the man pulled from a pond on Sunday afternoon.

27-year-old Brian Dominguez of Puerto Rico was found in the pond in the 3900 block of 114th Street on Sunday afternoon. Dominguez and two other men reportedly were swimming in the pond Saturday evening when Dominguez failed to surface.

Police and the Central Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue began searching for him but had to cancel the search due to a thunderstorm in the area. His body was recovered the next day.

The drowning has been ruled accidental.