× 13Raw: Interview with Accused Madison County Arsonist Before Charges Filed

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — On Saturday morning, one of the infamous covered bridges in Madison County was burned for the second time in 15 years.

While at the scene, Channel 13’s Jerad Giottonini interviewed community members who went to see the Winterset bridge. One person he spoke with, Alexander Hoff, recounted fond memories of times he spent at the Cedar Bridge and wondered why anyone would burn down the structure known to be so beloved by residents and people throughout the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said Hoff, 17, had been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the bridge being burned. Below is the exclusive interview with Hoff from Saturday, before he was known to be a suspect in the investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video