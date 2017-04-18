× Ames Officers Return to Duty After Investigation Into Drive-By Shooting

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department says two of its officers involved in a February drive-by shooting investigation have both returned to full duty.

On February 19th, officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Chamberlain and Stanton. Officers separated the groups involved and began investigating the fight, when a red car stopped in the 200 block of Welch Avenue and began firing shots into the crowd from the vehicle.

Sergeant Derek Grooters and Officer Clint Hertz returned fire, and were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident. The Story County Attorney and the Ames Police Department later ruled the officers acted reasonably, lawfully, and within policy.

Sergeant Grooters and Officer Hertz have both returned to work and no further details will be released.