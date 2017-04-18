× Arrest Made in Cedar Bridge Arson Investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said one arrest has been made after the Cedar Bridge was burned over the weekend.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Monday night, Alexander Hoff, 17, of West Des Moines was arrested and charged with arson.

Additional charges against other people could be coming pending further investigation. Interviews are still being conducted and officials cannot yet confirm if there are any more suspects. However, this possibility is not yet being ruled out.

Officials say this is not related to the 2002 arson.