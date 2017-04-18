Black Bear Spotted in Iowa

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa – Another sighting of a black bear has been reported in Iowa.

A viewer sent Channel 13 photos of a small black bear in a field in the western part of Tama County. Everett Manship took the photos Monday.

KWWL reports the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office confirms a black bear was spotted east of Wellsburg, in Grundy County, on Sunday morning. One of KWWL’s viewers sent a photo of a bear near Garwin.

If you spot the bear you’re asked to leave it alone and then call authorities.