DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday night, the Des Moines School District scrapped plans to change school start times.

The proposal involved starting elementary classes earlier, and middle and high school classes later.

Much of the opposition to the idea came from parents of students at Smouse and Ruby Van Meter schools.

The school board decided to hold off on any changes, but expects the proposal to come up again in the fall.