‘Donut’ Forget the Message of Community Spread by Ames and ISU Police

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Feeling hungry? The Ames and Iowa State University police are offering an incentive to be a little more mindful of your relationships with people around your community--including law enforcement.

Officer Eric Snyder of the Ames Police Department and Officer Anthony Greiter of the Iowa State University Police Department stopped by the Channel 13 studio to talk about their viral video reminding community members they "donut" want anyone to disrespect, discriminate, harass, or hate.

Make sure to follow their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for updates on how you can get free donuts through the next two weeks and more information about the departments' efforts to bring the community closer together.

Ames Police Department social media handle: @amespolice

ISU Police Department social media handle: @ISUPD