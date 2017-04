Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three Farm Credit organizations now have stockholder approval to merge businesses into one.

By July first, Farm Credit Services, AgStar Financial Services, and Badgerland Financial will become Compeer Financial..

They will do business in 144 counties across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. With 47 offices, 50,000 clients and 18 point six billion dollars in assets.

AgStar President and CEO Rod Hebrink has been selected to lead the new Compeer Financial.