Fireworks Legalization Bill Passed in House and Senate

IOWA -- The Fourth of July could be a little louder this year.

The House signed off on a bill already approved in the Senate to legalize fireworks. Under the bill, they would be allowed from June 10th to July 8th, and December 10th to January 3rd.

Cities would be allowed to ban the use of fireworks, but not the sale.

Critics worry about the effect the bill and resulting fireworks set off could have on children, pets, and especially veterans home from war.

Governor Branstad is expected to sign the measure into law.