First Woman to Complete Boston Marathon Still Running 50 Years Later

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- The first woman to officially run in the Boston Marathon and complete it did it again on Monday at the age of 70.

Kathrine Switzer wore the same bib number she wore back in 1967--number 261--as she crossed the finish line at the marathon.

Women were considered too frail for marathons, and weren't allowed to enter the Boston Marathon until 1972. However, Switzer signed up for the all-male race under the name K.V. Switzer and received her number. During that race, an official tried to force her off the course, but she prevailed and finished in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Now, 50 years later, she completed Monday's marathon in 4 hours, 44 minutes, and 31 seconds.

Switzer has competed in dozens of marathons through the years and won the New York Marathon in 1974.

After finishing the Boston race, officials retired Switzer's bib number in honor of her feat.

