Motorcyclist Killed in Marshalltown Accident with Semi

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – One person is dead following a crash involving a semi truck and a motorcycle.

The accident happened around 9:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Marion Street in Marshalltown. The Iowa State Patrol says a northbound motorcycle operated by 63-year-old Gary Johnson of Gladbrook was struck by a southbound semi attempting to turn left onto Marion Street.

Officials say the semi, driven by 24-year-old Reid Gerhardt of Fairmont, Minnesota, was hauling livestock and about to make a delivery at JBS in Marshalltown.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

Gerhardt was not injured