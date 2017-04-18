× Governor Branstad Cutting Ribbon for Opening of Lee County Fertilizer Plant

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — On Wednesday, Governor Branstad will cut the ribbon on a more than $3 billion fertilizer plant in Lee County.

The governor says construction of the plant in Wever created more than 3,500 construction jobs, and the plant itself will employ 200 people.

The Iowa Department of Economic Development awarded the project nearly $108 million in tax credits, something Democrats have criticized as corporate welfare.