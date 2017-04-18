× Grant Money Will Help Make Downtown Des Moines Cleaner and Greener

DES MOINES, Iowa — In an effort to create a cleaner and greener metro, 42 new recycling bins will be added to the downtown area.

The new bins will be placed in the Historic East Village and Western Gateway area.

This comes as part of a partnership between the City of Des Moines and Operation Downtown. This is made possible as a result of a Coca-Cola and Keep America Beautiful recycling program grant awarded to Operation Downtown.

The program began in October with eight receptacles in the East Village; that number will now be raised to 50 receptacles.