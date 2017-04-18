× Pella Student Suffers Minor Injuries After Being Hit by Car

PELLA, Iowa — A Pella High School student escaped serious injury while walking to school on Tuesday morning.

Police say a 16-year-old driver hit the 18-year-old student as she crossed the street in front of the school. The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

The driver was cited for failure to yield.

Police say this is a reminder for all drivers to be on the lookout this time of the year.