Senate Approves 20-Week Abortion Ban, Bill Moving to Governor's Desk

IOWA — New abortion restrictions are headed to Governor Branstad.

The Senate gave final approval to the bill on Tuesday night, requiring a 3-day waiting period to get the procedure and banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The only exception is if the mother’s health is in danger.

Women who became pregnant through rape or incest would be required to carry the baby to term.