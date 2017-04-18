× Teen Arrested in Connection to Beaverdale Homicide Was Driving Car, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — More information has been released regarding a Des Moines teen who allegedly played a role in a homicide last week in Beaverdale.

Molly Peter, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio Quinn.

Quinn was shot and killed last Tuesday during what police say was a drug deal in a parking lot in Beaverdale. Police say Larry Ratliff Jr. was the gunman and Peter was allegedly the driver who helped Ratliff escape.

Police recovered a high-powered rifle they say was used in the shooting from Peter’s car.