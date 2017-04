Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cyclone star Fred Hoiberg barely got the Bulls into the playoffs, but now that they're there, Chicago looks great.

The 8th seeded Bulls are the first team in NBA history to take a 2-0 lead on the 1 seed (Boston Celtics).

Rajon Rondo says, "Fred Hoiberg has done a hell of a job getting us prepared".

In this video, Hoiberg talks about how the Bulls turned it around, and where they're going from here.