Man Arrested for Alleged Theft of Gravel from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Altoona man is accused of stealing more than one hundred tons of gravel from Jasper County.

Fifty-two-year-old Ted Duvall was arrested after being spotted loading the gravel into a truck Monday.

Deputies later found out he was taking it to a private property near Colfax.

Duvall was booked into the Jasper County Jail and charged with 2nd degree theft.