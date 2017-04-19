Morning Storms in the Forecast, Severe Weather Likely Wednesday Night

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Southern Iowa until 1 AM on Thursday. Storms with heavy rainfall are moving across the state this morning. 1″ of rain is possible and the storms may lead to street flooding and sudden rises in area creeks and streams.

There will be a rain break this afternoon and it will get warm and steamy with highs in the upper 70s. We may even see some 80s in Southern Iowa.

Storms are expected to pop up again after 6 PM. Some of those storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat.

The weather will settle down on Thursday with still some clouds in the area and temperatures cooler in the low 60s. It will stay quiet through the weekend with more sun.