Second Arrest Made in Madison County Covered Bridge Arson Investigation

WINTERSET, Iowa — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has made a second arrest in the investigation into the arson fire that destroyed the Cedar Bridge.

18-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk was arrested this afternoon and will be charged with First Degree Arson.

He is the second person arrested in the case. 17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines was arrested on Tuesday. Hoff made a social media posts in the days before the fire referencing “burning bridges” while posing in another Madison County Bridge. Channel 13 spoke with Hoff at the scene of the fire on Saturday afternoon.

13RAW: Arson suspect Alex Hoff talks about Cedar Bridge destruction

According to the criminal complaint against Hoff he was caught on security cameras purchasing a gas can hours before the fire that was later found disposed of near Cedar Bridge.