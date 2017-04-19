TSA Set to Expand its Partnership with DMACC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Transportation Security Administration is making a big announcement Wednesday at the Des Moines International Airport on the expansion of its partnership with Des Moines Area Community College.

“The TSA is coming in to talk to us about taking on additional states, they’d like us to do more online. They’re very impressed with the quality of our faculty, the way we communicate with TSA and keep all the students up to speed on where they are in the process and our reporting ability back to TSA,” DMACC President Robert Denson said.

Fred Stein, the Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator of the TSA Office of Training and Development will be flying in from Washington, D.C. to make the announcement.

The partnership between TSA and DMACC started in 2011 with TSA employees at the Des Moines International Airport.

“In 2014 we moved our training online so that we could do it in areas other than Des Moines and then we started to pick up additional airports. In 2015 we picked up Arkansas, Georgia and Idaho and also Missouri and Utah and then in 2016 we picked up Ohio,” Denson said.

Denson added there are currently there are 90 students in the program.

“We teach three particular courses on homeland security, intelligence analysis and transportation and border security,” Denson said.

This program helped current TSA employees move up and expand security knowledge.

“So the TSA trains their workers on all of the reading of the x-ray machines and that process, we go back in on the academic side and give them a deeper understanding as to threat analysis. So that as they are checking someone through, there are many signals you may receive, so we want to make sure that the flying public is as safe as possible,” Denson said.

The announcement is at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Cloud Room at Des Moines International Airport.