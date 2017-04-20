× Altoona Fire Department Fined of OSHA Violations

ALTOONA, Iowa — The city of Altoona is facing three OSHA violations after an inspection of their firefighting equipment.

According to the state, inspectors found equipment that was damaged, did not fit firefighters properly, and was not inspected annually.

The citations carry an $825 penalty, but that could be cut in half if the city corrects the violations by September 11th.

City officials tell Channel 13 they are aware of the problems and have already taken steps toward correcting them.