Bear in Iowa Caught on Camera by Drone

IOWA – There’s been another bear sighting in eastern Iowa and this time it was caught on camera from a drone.

Dean Brittenham shot the incredible video, which gives a close-up look at the bear. It shows the bear sitting in some brush near a creek in a field.

At one point the bear satisfies its curiosity about the drone, giving it a direct glance.

A black bear was spotted over the weekend in Tama and Grundy counties but DNR officials have not been able to confirm whether the bear shown in the video is the same bear spotted earlier. The DNR says if you ever see bears in the area, leave them alone and call authorities.

According to the DNR, bears are a native Iowa species but their population was decimated by the 1900s because they damaged crops and livestock and were also sources of food and pelts. Over the last few years, two to four free-roaming bears per year have been documented in mostly eastern and northeast Iowa.