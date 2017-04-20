Domestic Violence Protection Bill Signed Into Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Thursday Governor Branstad signed a bill strengthening protections of the victims of domestic abuse.

House File 543 makes it easier to charger a person with stalking and makes it illegal to place a GPS device on someone's car without their knowlege.

The new law will also toughen penalties for repeat domestic abusers. Judges can now require that an offender where an electronic monitoring device.

Among those who attended today's bill signing was Sheila Lynch. Her daughter, TereseAnn, was shot and killed by her estranged husband. Sheila says this bill will save others from the same fate as her daughter.

"She had been abused on a regular basis at home. When we found out about it we got her out, " said Sheila Lynch, "It's been my passion to get GPS monitoring on offenders and this is an awesome day. It's a very awesome day."

Sheila Lynch is now raising TereseAnn's son. He is eight years old.