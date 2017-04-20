× Event Aims to Collect and Recycle Plastic Bags

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A metro company has set up a swap meet to solve a problem at landfills.

Metro Waste Authority started a plastic bag swap involving the 22 cities it serves. People are asked to bring plastic bags to their local city hall in exchange for one reusable bag.

The city with the most pounds per capital, will win a park bench made from recyclables.

“They catch the wind, they are blowing around in your neighborhood and downtown area and on farmland. Also getting into our equipment at the landfill and really slowing things down,” says Michael McCoy with Metro Waste Authority.

Currently Alleman, a town of under 450 people, is leading both in pounds per capita and overall with 597 pounds collected.

If it wins, it would be Alleman`s only park bench.