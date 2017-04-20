× Iowa State, Ames Police Wage Hilarious 4/20 Social Media Campaign

AMES, Iowa – On the “high holiday” for weed, Police with the city of Ames and Iowa State University are using their #DonutDisrespect campaign to warn against marijuana use.

On 4/20, the departments have peppered their social media accounts with messages discouraging the use of weed. One warns students that though the Donutmobile will be on campus offering free donuts, students shouldn’t show up “baked(or fried)”. Officers teased there may be a drug sniffing cat named Carlos on the scene to spoil the fun.

Donutmobile will be out soon.Donut come baked (or fried).We may have a drug sniffing cat named "Carlos".#GlazeItDontBlazeIt #DonutDisrespect pic.twitter.com/Ndmupwal0l — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) April 20, 2017

Continuing their donut-centric theme, the departments are also using #GlazeItDontBlazeIt on posts. The departments’ partnership has yielded several viral posts related to the #DonutDisrespect program and their posts Thursday are gaining a following as well. Check out more of them below:

Can we keep the weed to a bare minimum today? kthxbye. #GlazeItDontBlazeIt pic.twitter.com/OKnW7dzVxH — IowaStateU Police (@ISUPD) April 20, 2017