Urbandale Kids Do What They Can to Close the Blood Donation Gap

URBANDALE, Iowa -- They aren't old enough to give blood, but some Urbandale kids did everything else they could today to get others to donate.

Webster Elementary School held a superhero themed blood drive today. Teachers and school officials helped organize the event to teach the kids a lesson in giving back to the community.

The kids can't give blood. However they did man the snack station, hang decorations, create flyers and provided entertainment during the event.

The day also included a math lesson.

"We were planning on saving like 100 lives," said 5th grader Tommy Hensley, "but each pint saves three people's lives and we have 100 coming now so that's like 300 lives."