× Ames Man Sentenced in Child Sex Abuse Case

AMES, Iowa — Almost a year after being charged with second-degree sexual abuse, an Ames man has been sentenced.

Last April 47-year-old Casey Speake was charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Thursday, Speake pleaded guilty to the allegations in court.

Speake will serve a 10 year prison sentence and be put on the Sex Offender Registry.