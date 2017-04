Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- In Bettendorf on Friday, students spent time making a mess during the 10th annual Trebuchet contest.

Students got to building their own contraption to fire an egg at targets 125 feet away. Accuracy seemed to be the hardest part of the competition.

"We did alright, we started doing well in the end. I think if we got a couple more throws we could have really dialed it in. We're always wishing for that," said Andy Whiteman.