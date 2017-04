Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Another dog rescued from deplorable conditions has found a happy home.

In February, 19 dogs were rescued from Sandyville and Indianola. The previous owner, Lindsey Morrow, has been charged with animal neglect and torture, among other charges.

The Animal Rescue League was granted custody of the dogs.

One of the dogs is Bijou, who the ARL says has now been adopted. Before she went to her new home on Thursday, the ARL tweeted this photo of Bijou and her new owner.