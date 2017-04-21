× Delay Likely in Bubu Palo Defamation Lawsuit Against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – The trial over a defamation lawsuit filed by former Iowa State basketball player Bubu Palo will likely be delayed.

Palo filed the lawsuit against the Iowa State Board of Regents and Iowa State University in 2015. He claimed the university mishandled rape allegations against him, which he was later cleared of. Palo says the way the situation was handled hurt his professional career.

In 2012 Palo was charged with sexual abuse after a female student reported he and a friend raped her. The case was ultimately dropped but Palo was banned from playing basketball for Iowa State because university president Stephen Leath said he violated student conduct codes.

Palo was allowed back on the team in 2014 due to a court order, but was benched for the rest of his ISU career.

The lawsuit claims Iowa State acted recklessly and illegally against Palo and seeks unspecified damages.

Online court records filed in March show the trial, which was scheduled for June 11th, 2017, will likely have to be pushed back because of delays in the discovery process. An agreement between the parties on a new schedule was supposed to be made by April 7th but has not been published.

The trial, once it is rescheduled, will be decided by a jury and will take about 5 days.

Palo currently plays for the NBA D-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.