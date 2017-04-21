× Des Moines Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person.

Kharka Das, 60, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on April 19th in the 4900 block of East Broadway. He is described as 5’3″, weighing 135 pounds, with black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Das has a hearing disability and officials say he does not verbally communicate well. He has a history of walking away from home and there does not appear to be any criminal activity connected to the case.

Anyone with information regarding Das’ location is asked to call Des Moines police at 515-283-4811.