WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is taking steps to restore a trumpeter swan population in Iowa.

Two swans were released in Wayne County on Thursday, and at least 10 more will be released by May 12th. The DNR says trumpeter swans were once common in the state, but disappeared by the late 1800s.

Restoring the population is expected to take several decades.