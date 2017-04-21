× Driver Convicted in September Crash that Killed 12-Year-Old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk County jury convicted a driver on Friday of charges relating to a fatal accident last September.

Lea Phann, 12, died from injuries suffered in the accident at SE 6th and Bell Avenue.

Fernando Lopez Aguilar faced charges including reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter, and serious injury by vehicle. A jury found him guilty of all seven charges related to the accident.

Police say Aguilar ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup, which forced the truck into another car.

At the time of the accident, Aguilar was in the country illegally on an expired work card under the DACA program. He will be sentenced in June.