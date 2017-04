Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Construction crews are making progress on a major route through Des Moines.

From footage captured by Drone13, you can see the work on the Grand Avenue bridge, where a portion of the concrete bridge deck is nearing completion.

The bridge won't reopen to traffic until December, and all work is set to be finished by summer of 2018.

41.589325 -93.617892