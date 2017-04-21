Fans Turn Up Excitement for Long-Awaited Buccaneers Playoff Hockey Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- May of 2007 was the last time the Bucs laced up their skates at Buccaneer Arena for a playoff hockey game.

Now, the wait is over.

"Well I'm glad they got it back. I was afraid it wasn't going to happen," said long time Des Moines Buccaneers fan Karen Withan.

Playoff hockey is back in Des Moines for the first time since now 12-year-old Ethan Dirksen was just two.

"Wow, that's a pretty long time," he said.

Fans say between their love for Buccaneer hockey and this team's passion for the sport, it could be enough to overcome a current two games to none deficit to Sioux City in a best of five series.

Chris Zwick believed home ice would come up big, saying, "They're home, so maybe they'll get that home magic and give us a game tonight."

This Buccaneers team affectionately calls themselves the Anyboyz because they are ready to go, anytime, anywhere and against anybody.

Dirksen believes in that motto. He said, "You can see their stick handling and passing and shooting for goals."

While ten years of patience has paid off, fans hope playoff appearances are here to stay.

"I'm pretty excited and I'm hoping they can win this and stay in it," said Dirksen.

Zwick added, "This is our 20th game, so a loss would just devastate us at this point."

Des Moines fell 1-2 to Sioux City, bringing an end to a season in which they posted thirty-six wins, the fifth most in Buccaneer hockey history.