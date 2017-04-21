× Fort Dodge Man Convicted in Ames Shooting

AMES, Iowa — On Friday, a federal jury convicted a Fort Dodge man of multiple charges in a drug deal turned robbery.

The incident took place in Ames in August of 2016.

Police say 23-year-old Kevin Williams met with the victim to complete a drug deal. Instead, officials say Williams shot the victim four times and fled.

Williams was eventually tracked down and arrested in Chicago.

On Friday, jurors convicted him of intent to distribute marijuana, robbery, and discharging a firearm during a crime. Williams will be sentenced in September.

The victim survived the shooting.